LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new turf field for athletics at duPont Manual High School.
The $850,000 project will be dedicated to field hockey and girls lacrosse. The field was named after Rachel Baker, a Manual field hockey player who was tragically was killed in a car accident.
Groundbreaking today at Rachel Baker Field, as our field turf project has begun on the home of @manualfh and @dmhslax!! Big things ahead for our Crimsons! pic.twitter.com/OR6EODKWhL— Manual Athletics (@ManualAthletics) May 21, 2020
The synthetic turf is designed for the high level of activity required by field hockey and lacrosse and should help reduce injuries, school officials said.
The turf field should also reduce the number of games that are canceled by rain.
