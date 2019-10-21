LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marshalls will open a 25,000-square-foot store in the former Toys 'R' Us store in St. Matthews this month.
Marshalls will open the store Oct. 30 at 4900 Shelbyville Road, next to Whole Foods, which will expand into a smaller part of the former toy store. Toys 'R' Us closed last year.
Marshalls will be relocating from from 3600 S. Hurstbourne Parkway. The company could not be reached to say when that store would close.
The new store will open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Marshalls will hold a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30. To mark the occasion, the company will donate $10,000 to a local charity.
Marshalls operates 1,100 stores in 48 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
