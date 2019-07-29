LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The vacant former Toys ‘R’ Us on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews is slated to become a Marshalls department store, with a smaller portion of the former toy store accommodating an expansion of the adjacent Whole Foods Market grocery store.
Work is underway on the Marshalls, which is expected to open in October, according to Katie Babb, a marketing specialist with Framingham, Mass.-based TJX Cos. Inc.
Marshalls sells family apparel, including shoes and accessories, home fashions and other merchandise. TJX also owns the TJ Maxx and Homegoods brands.
Louisville Metro permitting records show the Marshalls will take up about 26,000 square feet of the former Toys ‘R’ Us, which closed in 2018 as part of the retail chain’s collapse in bankruptcy.
Another 7,000 square feet will go to the expanded Whole Foods, which will be completed on a “similar timeline” to the Marshalls, according to Talmage Hocker Jr. of The Hocker Group, a real estate firm involved in the project.