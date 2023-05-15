Martha stewart.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Martha Stewart is a cover model for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle business woman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured. Stewart posed in the Dominican Republic for the photoshoot. She appears in ten looks.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,’” Stewart said to CNN Entertainment. "And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

She began her career as a model at 15 years old. She then worked on Wall Street as a stockbroker before starting a catering business, which became a lifestyle media company.

