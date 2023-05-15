LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Martha Stewart is a cover model for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The 81-year-old lifestyle business woman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured. Stewart posed in the Dominican Republic for the photoshoot. She appears in ten looks.
“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,’” Stewart said to CNN Entertainment. "And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”
When we said this year was going to be epic, we meant it. Find out now who your 2023 SI Swimsuit cover models are!https://t.co/JmTTTteBEt— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023
She began her career as a model at 15 years old. She then worked on Wall Street as a stockbroker before starting a catering business, which became a lifestyle media company.
