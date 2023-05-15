FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, television personality Martha Stewart attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception at The Pool in New York. The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home. Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday, April 16, that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)