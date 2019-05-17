BALTIMORE (AP) — Maximum Security owner Gary West has issued a multimillion dollar challenge to the owners of four horses that benefited from his horse's historic disqualification in the Kentucky Derby.
In a statement released Friday, West says he'll pay each of those owners $5 million apiece if Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy or Bodexpress finish ahead of Maximum Security in the next race against him through the end of the year.
West offered an alternate possibility of a $1.86 million wager — the winner's share for the Kentucky Derby.
Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Derby on May 4 but was disqualified for interference and placed 17th. Country House, who finished second, was elevated to first, War of Will from eighth to seventh, Bodexpress from 14th to 13th and Long Range Toddy from 17th to 16th.
Maximum Security's Jockey, Luis Saez, sees an objection posted after he crossed the finish line first.