LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said drive-thru church services will not be allowed this week as Christians across the city prepare for what is normally an active Holy Week of faith gatherings.
Fischer said due to Louisville's urban population, he can't allow "hundreds of thousands" of people to drive around town this weekend in observance of Easter festivities when they need to be home riding out the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The virus doesn't take a day off," Fischer said.
Fischer said he knows it's a "painful" time for people to lose out on these sacred traditions, but as cases and deaths increase day by day, people need to stay vigilant.
"Our job is to deny the virus. If we don't do that, more lives will be lost," Fisher said. "I know it's tough ... I just can't allow (drive-thru church services) to happen."
Earlier in his daily online news conference, Fischer said Jefferson County now has 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths. Thirty new positives case and four deaths were announced Tuesday, but Fischer reiterated the context of the numbers given testing limits throughout the city.
"We know there's a lot more cases than this," he said. "Please, please, please, do everything you can to make sure you aren't spreading the virus out respect for your family and these people we're losing every day.
Fischer also sad 38 first responders in Louisville weren't at work Tuesday due to some form of exposure to the coronavirus. Six people are in self-isolation after testing positive: three Louisville Metro Police officers, one Metro Corrections officer and two members of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Thirty-two first responders are under self-quarantine due to exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. In total, nine first responders have tested positive. Three of them have already recovered and returned to work.
Fischer added that no inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections have tested positive yet. Of the 31 that have been tested, 26 came back negative, and five are still pending.
