LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is urging drivers in the city to use "extreme caution" while traveling on icy roads.
The warning comes after dozens of accidents since the start of the winter storm. According to a news release from Fischer's office, from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, MetroSafe received reports of 10 injury accidents, 32 non-injury accidents, 24 downed trees, 25 downed wires and three traffic light outages.
"Our city crews have been hard at work since Monday preparing for the winter storm, but conditions have been challenging with the mixture of ice and snow," Fischer said in a statement. "As our teams continue working around the clock, we urge residents to be mindful of ice on power lines, trees, sidewalks and roads. Please be cautious of the conditions around you remember to check in on loved ones and neighbors."
As of Thursday morning, snow crews had treated all 110 snow routes in the city of Louisville three times in the preceding 24 hours and were beginning their fourth treatment. On the fourth pass, crews are expected to dump salt on the road before spreading sodium chloride to make the ice slushy. Crews continue to plow through the slush and snow that ended at 4 a.m. Thursday.
Even with the treatments, the mayor's office said 90% of city roads remain covered in ice and snow. Crews are working 12-hour shifts and will continue to do so until the roadways are "as safe as possible."
"Safety for our crews and our residents is our top priority," Fischer said in a statement. "If you see a snowplow, please stay back and be patient so they can do their jobs."
For updates on road conditions, CLICK HERE.
CLOSURES
The following Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness clinics are closed Thursday:
- Specialty
- MORE
- TB
- Syringe Services Program
- WIC clinics remain OPEN
All TARC routes remain operating on Winter Weather Detours at this time. For more information, CLICK HERE.
The Louisville Zoo is closed to the pubic Thursday, but the staff is still feeding and caring for the animals as on every other day.
All Louisville Free Public Library curbside pickup and computer appointment reservations are canceled for Thursday. Patrons with appointments will be contacted by library staff to reschedule.
