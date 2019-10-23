SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) — Mayor Craig Luedeman is recommending Seymour Police Chief Bill Abbott be placed on administrative leave.
Luedeman's recommendation comes amid an Indiana State Police investigation into ghost employment and official misconduct at the police department.
"Due to an ongoing Indiana State Police investigation, and at the request of ISP investigators, I will recommend that action be taken by the Board of Public Works and Safety to place Chief of Police Bill Abbott, of the Seymour Police Department, on administrative leave,” Luedeman said in a statement Tuesday.
Luedeman said he expects the Board or Public Works and Safety will take up the recommendation Thursday and place Abbott on leave. Abbott, who has served as chief since 2008, retired in September. He retains the title of chief until sometime in 2020, however, when his banked vacation runs out.
Luedeman couldn’t say for sure if there was any wrongdoing by Abbott when he spoke with WDRB News on Wednesday. Recommending leave during an investigation is standard, he said.
"Our normal protocol is to place an officer, chief, or whoever, if there’s an investigation going on, to put them on administrative leave," he said. "That’s what we’re doing."
Assistant Chief Craig Hayes has assumed all chief duties since Abbott’s departure in September. Hayes directed all questions regarding the investigation to Indiana State Police.
When contacted about that investigation, ISP didn’t confirm the person or persons involved but said the investigation into the department is ongoing. Capt. Carl Lamb of the Seymour Police Department was placed on administrative leave in early October as a result of the ongoing investigation.
Abbott could not be reached for comment Thursday.
