LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's hotly contested U.S. Senate race is down to the final hours.
Democratic challenger Any McGrath held rallies Monday in northern Kentucky and Lexington. And Sen. Mitch McConnell sat down with WDRB News for his final interview in Louisville before Tuesday’s election.
McConnell is running for his seventh term and said the big difference between this one and his previous races is COVID-19.
“Never did I anticipate we'd be in the middle of a 100-year pandemic, so we've had to adapt to that, and so has my opponent,” he said.
McConnell has been holding small, socially-distanced events around the state, hitting the same theme that Kentucky benefits from his power and influence as Senate Majority Leader.
“I'm directly responsible for $17.5 billion over the last six years that would not have been there but for me,” he said. “I think Kentuckians are proud of having somebody from our state having this kind of role.”
But McGrath argues that McConnell has not been using his power to benefit average Kentuckians.
“He won't help Kentuckians in their time of need,” she told reporters during a campaign stop in Louisville.
The former Marine fighter pilot said McConnell has broken the Senate and points to the lack of a second coronavirus relief package.
“It's so polarized and so partisan, so dysfunctional, that even in the middle of a national crisis — a crisis that we haven't seen in 100 years — he can't get it done," she said. "He won't get it done."
McConnell points out that he helped create and pass the original CARES Act, which he said has helped keep Kentucky's economy afloat during the pandemic.
He blames Democrats and the hyper-partisan election season for the lack of a second stimulus.
“After the election, hopefully, that will settle down, and we can get another package,” McConnell said.
McGrath has been spending much of the campaign's closing days in the Louisville area, knowing it is critical to her pulling off an upset.
“People in Louisville get it. They know we need change,” McGrath said. “And they've also been around Sen. McConnell a long time, and they know that he's not working for them.”
McConnell acknowledged he will likely not do well in his hometown.
“I haven't for a while,” McConnell said. “Jefferson County has become a pretty big Democratic area, as has Fayette County, Lexington. But from a Republican point of view, the rest of the state is much redder and much more competitive.”
McConnell was accompanied Monday by his wife of 27 years, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. The other half of the Washington power couple said voters should know that her husband is not always as serious as his public persona.
“He's a very nice person to be with. I call him my low-maintenance husband,” Chao said. “He cooks. He's very considerate. He helps with the housework.”
The question is will McConnell have more time for housework after Election Day. And, even if he wins, will this be his last campaign?
“I'm hoping to win tomorrow night, and after, that we'll see," he said. "I'll have a six-year contract if I win, and I want to do the best I can for my state and for my country. I think I'm still at the top of my game. I think Kentuckians think so, as well. We’ll find out for sure tomorrow night.”
Libertarian candidate Brad Barron is also on the ballot.
