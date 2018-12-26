LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A McCracken County jury has recommended life in prison for a man convicted of raping a minor, Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office announced Wednesday.
Samuel David Hunter, 32, was convicted of first-degree rape by a McCracken County jury on Thursday.
Hunter was living with the victim’s mother when the crime occurred in May 2016, according to a news release from Beshear’s office. The minor testified in the trial against Hunter through a closed-circuit live feed as allowed for victims under the age of 12, according to the release.
Beshear’s Special Prosecutions Unit is handling the case against Hunter, who is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2 in McCracken Circuit Court. The local sheriff’s office conducted the investigation.
“The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky children and it’s our job to ensure our communities are safe by holding accountable anyone who would actively seek to sexually abuse a child,” Beshear said in a statement. “The punishment in this case does not undo the trauma inflicted on the victim, but it brings closure and some justice to the child and family.”
Hunter has previously been convicted in Alabama of child abuse and manslaughter in 2006 and received a 10-year sentence for those crimes, according to the release.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.