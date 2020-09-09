LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meade County residents can now contact 911 dispatchers via text message.
The service is designed for the deaf, anyone who can't speak because of a medical condition and those who would be put in danger by making a phone call.
First responders say if you text 911, you should provide your exact location, explain your type of emergency, be prepared to answer any questions a dispatcher may text back, and keep messages brief.
Officials say calling 911 is still best, and texting should only be used if necessary.
