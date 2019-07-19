LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are installing more medians on another section of Dixie Highway.
It's part of the $35 million "New Dixie Highway" project that includes the new concrete medians along 15 sections of the road to improve safety and traffic flow. The first section from I-264 to Kendall Lane was completed in early July.
Now crews have moved on to the next section. Drivers will not be able to make left turns between I-264 and Crums Lane for about three weeks until this section is complete.
The exit ramp from I-264 West to Dixie Highway will be reduced to one lane during that time.
Click here to see renderings of all the medians.
The medians are meant to cut down on left turns. Instead, drivers are encouraged to make U-turns at intersections. Officials hope the medians will help improve the safety of drivers turning onto and off of the highway. They will also prevent drivers from becoming stuck behind someone waiting to make a left turn when there’s no space in the center turn lane.
Installing the medians is one of the most dangerous parts of the project for workers.
"It's dangerous for those workers," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said in a July 9 interview. "There's a big safety factor there. You've got people out there working in a small, narrow space, with traffic going by, and sometimes those motorists aren't always paying attention to the roadway."
There will be lane closures for the interior lanes in both directions for each section of road until the project is complete. KYTC plans to have all the medians finished by the end of the year. Then the final step, repaving the highway, will happen next year.
Crews have already finished installing drainage structures, curbs, gutters, and wider sidewalks.
