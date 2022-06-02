LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A baby shower being held next weekend will allow guests to meet some adorable little animals while raising money to support a wildlife rescue program.
Second Chances Wildlife Center will host the shower on Sunday, June 12. The family-friendly event at the center's open-air pavilion on Gentry Lane in Mt. Washington will give the public its only chance to meet and learn about the babies in the center's care.
The shower will also raise money to support the center's rescue and rehabilitation program. There will also be games, crafts for kids, a silent auction, cake and punch.
Guests are also welcome to bring gifts of items the center needs, such as baby wipes, grocery gift cards, and more. For a full list of needed items, click here. The center also has an Amazon wish list, which can be found by clicking here.
Tickets cost $5 and are available for two different time periods to allow for staggered entry: 12-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
Organizers said children are allowed but must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.