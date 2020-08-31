LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first Menards opened on Monday.
The new store, located at 9625 Preston Crossing Boulevard, off Preston Highway near the Gene Snyder, has a full-service lumber yard, home improvement supplies, gardening equipment, power tools and more.
The general manager says the store was set to open earlier this year, but the pandemic delayed the grand opening.
"We've been working on getting this place open now for several months," said Mike Hilfiker, general manager of the Louisville Menards location. "Obviously, it's been a challenging year. You know, we've done a lot of great things and met a lot of great people here in town. For us to be here in Louisville finally -- Menards as a company -- we are truly, truly thrilled to be here."
Menards is based in Wisconsin and has more than 300 stores, primarily in the Midwest.
The only other Menards in the area is in Jeffersonville.
