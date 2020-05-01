LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Mental Health Month in the Ville has officially kicked off, but looks a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally the all-volunteer mental health team planned to host 50 events this month, but COVID-19 restrictions changed those plans. This May mental health awareness activities have moved online.
The group's mental health calendar is full of virtual daily activities in which you can participate. May 1 kicked off a month-long virtual walk that supports NAMI Louisville, a support and adocacy organization for families affected by mental illness.
A cooking challenge and DIY spa day also are planned.
"Our goal is to promote stigma free resources that are accessible to everyone," said Amanda Villaveces, a marriage and family therapist at Northstar Counseling Center.
Villaveces said remembering your mental health is just as important as your physical health.
“To recognize how to get your needs met that are emotional needs because those are going to affect how you kind of show up in the world, in relationships. How you take care of your physical self. How good of a worker you are. How good of a parent you are,” Villaveces said.
The Mental Health Month in the Ville team hopes to hold its in person events this October, which is Depression Awareness Month.
The May virtual events can be found on the Mental Health Month in the Ville Facebook page and on Instagram @mentalhealthlou.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.