LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council gave its approval Thursday for the city to buy the old AT&T building in downtown Louisville.
The nearly 200,000-square-foot building, which is currently vacant, would become the new headquarters for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
If the sale goes through, the building would replace LMPD's nearly 70-year-old headquarters, which is now too small and has both structural and safety issues.
The city hopes to close the deal next month.
