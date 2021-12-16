Downtown AT&T building (3).jpeg

Louisville Metro Government said it has entered into an agreement to purchase the former AT&T building at 601 West Chestnut St. downtown. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council gave its approval Thursday for the city to buy the old AT&T building in downtown Louisville.

The nearly 200,000-square-foot building, which is currently vacant, would become the new headquarters for the Louisville Metro Police Department. 

If the sale goes through, the building would replace LMPD's nearly 70-year-old headquarters, which is now too small and has both structural and safety issues.

The city hopes to close the deal next month.

