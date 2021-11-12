LOUISVILL, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville’s Metro Council approved record spending Thursday night to attack the problem of homelessness in the city.
The council voted to use $89 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to try to help those who are either living on the streets or are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Nearly half of that — $40 million — is going into the Affordable Housing Trust, which helps fund development of housing for low-income people.
“For the most part, these are people who have jobs, but their jobs don't provide enough income to have a safe, decent and affordable place to live in the community,” Metro Council budget chair Bill Hollander said.
The council also approved $32 million for housing that comes with support services such as mental health counseling and addiction recovery.
“I think this is the most unique piece of this funding package, and we've just never had money to do this,” Hollander said. “This is not just a key and an apartment but wraparound services that allow those people to stabilize their lives.”
The package also includes $9 million to create a safe, supervised outdoor campground on East College Street.
“I have long been an advocate for a sanctioned campsite, because for some people, that is the best solution,” said Nina Mosely of Wayside Christian Mission. “They prefer to camp out. They prefer to be independent. They don't really like to follow a lot of rules, and that's an option for some. I think it's a good idea that the city's going to try it. All we can do is try it and see what works.”
She supports the council’s decision to allocate ARP dollars on affordable housing and homeless services. She said addressing the problem involves offering choices.
“It's important that we try these different avenues and do everything we can to make a place for all of our citizens,” Mosely said.
The council also approved $8 million for down payment assistance designed to provide aid for 160 new homeowners and home repair to keep 160 current homeowners in their homes.
Neither Mosely nor Hollander believes these measures are going to solve the homelessness problem.
“But every person you put into a safe, decent and affordable place to live who doesn't have one now is a life that you've changed,” Hollander said.
Hollander said this is a one-time shot in the arm that accelerates what the city has already been doing. Mayor Greg Fischer's office said he will sign off on the plan.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.