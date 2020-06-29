LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Council Government Oversight Committee will announce Monday a bi-partisan resolution to investigate the actions of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and his administration surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot and killed during the early morning hours of March 13, when officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department served a search warrant at her home. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, says he thought someone was breaking into the home and opened fire. LMPD officers returned fire, and Taylor was struck. She died from her injuries.
In a news release Monday, the council announced that committee chair Brent Ackerson and vice-chair Anthony Piagentini are seeking to "investigate topics such as government transparency and the failure of such, the events surrounding the death of David McAtee, and the use of force during portions of the protests."
"You the public have the right to know who's calling the shots," Ackerson said in a news conference from Metro Hall on Monday.
Ackerson and Piagentini said Metro Council has been unhappy with a lack of transparency from Fischer. They want to establish a clear timeline of the case and its aftermath, including who was involved and who were the decision-makers.
The resolution will be read in front of the full council July 23.
This story will be updated.
