LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council heard the first reading of a proposed contract Thursday night that would give LMPD officers raises and better benefits, but said it's but one step in solving an officer exodus.
This year, nearly 150 LMPD officers have either resigned or retired. The proposed new contract aims to improve retention.
"I think overall it helps solve one of the most critical problems we have with the police department, which is their pay and compensation structure," said Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19. "They get paid considerably less, at a starting salary point of view, than even our Louisville ... firefighters."
If approved, starting LMPD officers would make over $45,000 dollars. According to the department's website, first-year officers now make under $40,000.
Piagentini said LMPD officer pay was "starting to get well below" the top 25 percent of police officer pay in the nation, which hinders the local police department's efforts to attract and retain employees.
"This is just one step in a multi-step process in reforming our police department, and that's so we can recruit some of the best talent in the city," the councilman said.
The contract would also give officers better benefits, and also includes changes from the Breonna Taylor settlement, such as a $5,000 dollar incentive for officers to live in the communities they serve.
Metro Council President and former LMPD officer David James weighed said the city "desperately" needed a deal with the police union.
"I'm disappointed, however, that many of the things that we've been listening to the protestors talk about are not in the contract," he said.
James acknowledged, however, that some of those reforms can only be put in place through state law.
He said he hopes the city can encourage state legislators to adopt some new laws beginning in January, and that those steps would help the council build a better Louisville.
"We need police officers to feel that the community respects them, but we also need the police officers to respect our community," James said.
Next Tuesday, the Labor and Economic Development Committee will discuss the proposed contract. If passed, it would then head to the full Council.
