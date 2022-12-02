LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the holiday lights get brighter, the temperatures are getting colder.
There are a number of families and children in need of warm clothing and there are many people stepping up to make sure they have coats for the winter.
Friday night, Metro Council President David James and his wife, Michelle, hosted their Winter Coat Wonderland, a party and giveaway.
"We contact each family resource person at each school and ask are there any kids that might need winter clothing and things like that, and maybe not have the greatest Christmas," James said.
Prizes were also raffled off at the event, which began in 2010.
