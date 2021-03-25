PREGNANT WOMAN - MOTHERS - BABY - GENERIC FILE (2).png

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a plan to give the city's employees paid parental leave.

The ordinance will give both mothers and fathers 12 weeks of paid leave after a birth or adoption. 

Supporters of the ordinance say paid parental leave could reduce infant mortality rates and prevent losing employees to cities that already have similar policies in place.

The plan could cost the city close to $4.5 million a year.

