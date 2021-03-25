LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a plan to give the city's employees paid parental leave.
The ordinance will give both mothers and fathers 12 weeks of paid leave after a birth or adoption.
Supporters of the ordinance say paid parental leave could reduce infant mortality rates and prevent losing employees to cities that already have similar policies in place.
The plan could cost the city close to $4.5 million a year.
Related Stories:
- Metro Council committee votes in favor of paid parental leave for city employees
- Louisville council members, some with newborns, pursue parental leave for city workers
- Before any vote, Louisville council to study cost of giving city workers paid parental leave
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.