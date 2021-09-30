LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville preachers want kids to stop using social media for violence and start using technology in a positive way.
"Mics Up Guns Down" is hosting a free computer coding class this weekend. Organizers say there will be free food and drinks for everyone. An instructor will teach kids computer coding.
The class is free for all ages and will be held this Saturday at 4 p.m. at 2001 West Broadway, suite No. 8.
Pastors hope it will help kids see technology in a different light and will inspire some of them to pursue a career in the field.
"We want to teach the kids how to go on social media, not in a negative way, but in a positive way because some of them don't know how much money they can make actually doing computer coding," Pastor Leonard Boyd said.
