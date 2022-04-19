LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky legislature finalized its two-year spending plan, and millions of dollars have been slated for projects in Louisville.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said Louisville is Kentucky's economic engine and deserving of the cash infusion from the state budget.
"It goes beyond the geographic boundaries of Jefferson County," Stivers said. "It has a statewide mission, and we have to make sure it stays strong for the whole state."
Some of the largest pieces of the pie include:
- $85 million for the University of Louisville
- $12 million for the KFC Yum! Center
- $16 million for the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center plus another $180 million for a four-year renovation plan
According to Stivers, what's good for Louisville is good for Kentucky.
"We took all these meetings over the years with our counterparts all throughout the county, thinking about the city of Louisville, the University of Louisville and how it all plays into making Kentucky a better place," Stivers said.
The state legislature has allocated $10 million for the Louisville Zoo to help pay for development of 20 additional acres on its property.
"We see this as a great opportunity," said Debbie King with the Louisville Zoo Foundation. "And we're so grateful to the state legislature for this launch money."
Waterfront Park, one of Louisville's most visible attractions, will receive $10 million to help with its 22-acre expansion.
"We are just so grateful for the recognition of the value that Waterfront Park is, not just for this community but for the state at large," said Deborah Bilitski, Waterfront Park's executive director.
The two-year spending plan also includes $100 million in grants to be awarded to nonprofit organizations that help the people most in need in Louisville.
"You're gonna see the expansion of people who do an extremely important work on an extremely low budget," Majority Caucus Chair Sen. Julie Raque Adams said. "And so I'm just excited for them to have that opportunity for the extra money."
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey has been very vocal throughout the budget process, calling for more money to be earmarked for more to public services. He praised lawmakers for the overall Louisville investments but said there's more to do.
"These are really good investments," McGarvey said. "I just think we need to be making more of them."
Kentucky's Commission on Human Rights is one of those spots that could have benefited from more money, but that didn't happen. Its request for an additional $300,000 was denied.
Now Terrance Sullivan, the commission's executive director, said it's scrambling to reduce expenses.
"We are trying to cut one floor of our offices to consolidate space just to be able to afford to pay the bills," he said.
Sullivan said he's concerned with affording the upcoming mandated eight percent state worker raises.
"We're grateful for it, and they all deserve it, but we can't cover the cost we have right now," he said. "But now, we're going to add to that cost for even more? We desperately needed that $300,000."
Sullivan added that despite the financial constraints, the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights is still operating to meet the needs of Kentuckians.
Kentucky's two-year budget takes effect at the start of the state's fiscal year on July 1.
