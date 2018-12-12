LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly man who was reported missing from southern Indiana last week has been found dead.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, the body of 88-year-old Joseph Brown was found on top of a hill near North Rush Creek Road in Salem, Indiana, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
His car had been discovered in the mud nearby.
Authorities believe Brown climbed the hill, sat down and passed away.
On Dec. 7, authorities issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for Brown, who hadn't been seen since Dec. 5 and had, "a tendency to get confused and or lost."
The Washington County Sheriff's Office does not suspect suicide or foul play.
