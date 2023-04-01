LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former University of Louisville students are getting into the food business, one corndog at a time.
Mochi Dog opened its doors on Saturday, April 1. It's located on West Woodlawn Avenue in the Louisville StrEatery in the Beechmont area.
The business specializes in mochi doughnuts and Korean corndogs, which are rolled in toppings like bread crumbs, cheese or sugar.
Some of the flavors include tiramisu, crème brulée and maple bacon.
The goal is to introduce unique, authentic desserts and snacks often only found in larger cities.
"As we grow, we want to encourage community members from different ethnic groups and communities, and Louisville to come together, may be create events around Mochi Dog, or use Mochi Dog as a community building too," said co-owner David Tang.
Donut flavors rotate, but staples like chocolate, strawberry and cookies and cream are fan favorites.
