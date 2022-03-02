Pictured: Stephanie Decker talks about her life in an interview in March 2022, 10 years after her legs were amputated because of injuries she received as she shielded her two children from tornadoes that tore through Henryville, Ind., on March 2, 2012. (WDRB photo)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Stephanie Decker likely saved her kids' lives ten years ago during the Henryville tornadoes, and the way she has dealt with her severe injuries has impacted them every day since.
The Deckers knew severe weather was headed their way on March 2, 2012. She texted her husband, Joe, to tell him "the whole house was shaking."
That's when Stephanie and the children headed to the basement for cover. She wrapped 8-year-old Dominic and 5-year-old Reese in a blanket and shielded them with her body as 175 mile per hour winds obliterated their house, piling beams and rubble on top of all three of them.
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
"One window broke, and I knew, and I said to myself, 'Oh my Lord, my house is going down,'" Stephanie recalled in a 2012 interview with WDRB a few days after the storm. The pillars, the steal beams, the bricks. Everything from my house was hitting me in the back. I remember having a steal beam fall right on my leg."
Stephanie could hear her kids screaming from inside the blanket. "Dominic at one point would say, 'Mommy I need you to save me!'"
At one point, Stephanie tried to move the beam off her leg. "Large amounts of blood started coming out," she recalled in the 2012 interview. "I knew my leg was severed or it was barely attached."
Then Dominic spotted a second tornado headed right for them. The mother ignored her injuries to once again protect her kids. "I saw a brick coming at my daughter's direction. I maneuvered my back left and right dodging so I would take the hit."
Just as Stephanie thought she would lose hope, she heard a sheriff deputy's voice and cried out: "You got to save me! I'm dying!" she recalled during the 2012 interview. "He goes 'You're not going to die. You're going to make it. You're going to be fine.'"
Once at the hospital, doctors had to amputate Stephanie's legs - one below the knee, the other just above it. "I'm just a mom," she said afterwards. "I wanted to do anything I could to protect them."
"I'm thankful, I really am," Joe said during an interview. "That first day I told everybody 'I could have gotten to that house and found three dead people."
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)