JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Museum is opening an exhibit reflecting on the 2012 Henryville tornado on Wednesday.
The exhibit is set up in a large room of the museum and features various items that memorialize the days leading up to and following the tornado.
The name of the featured exhibit is "49 Miles of Misery."
"49 Miles of Misery is a commemoration of the 2012 tornado and destruction and death that it caused to people in Clark County, Indiana," said museum director Jeanne Burke. "We think it needs to be remembered."
Photos, essays, videos and artifacts surrounding the tornado are scattered throughout the exhibit. It will also feature a wind machine that simulates tornado wind speeds.
A map in the room showcases representatives across the country who volunteered to help Henryville rebuild after the storm.
Organizers believe it is important messaging.
"I hope (people) gain more information about how to be safer with tornadoes," Burke said. "I hope they learn that people care about them. We all care."
A special tornado commemoration program is being held on March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum on Michigan Avenue in Jeffersonville.
The exhibit goes through March 2022.
