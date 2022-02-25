LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Museum is remembering a tornado that caused devastation a decade ago.
The exhibit focusing on severe weather that hit Henryville and southern Indiana begins March 2. It's open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 6 p.m.
The exhibit offers attendees information about tornado safety, how to become a storm watcher and how to anticipate tornadoes.
A special tornado commemoration program is being held March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum on Michigan Avenue in Jeffersonville.
The exhibit goes through March 2022.
