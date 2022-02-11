LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 4 pounds of cocaine, a handgun and $678 in cash were all seized after an investigation by the Warren County Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.
On Thursday, an investigation and surveillance resulted in an arrest after detectives suspected a package of drugs were delivered to an address.
Once the accused individual took possession of the package, Kentucky State Police and Bowling Green Police K-9 executed a search warrant at the address.
That's when the drugs, handgun and money were found. Terry Martin, of Bowling Green, was arrested and taken to Warren County Regional Jail.
The 27-year-old is being charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
The investigation will be reviewed by the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney and the United States Attorney’s Office.
