LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bomb threat at Kentucky State University on Tuesday morning prompted a brief lockdown, one of many Historical Black Colleges and Universities that received threats on the first day of Black History Month.
Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, KSU officials posted on social media that the school was investigating a bomb threat with emergency personnel.
Due to a bomb threat made earlier this morning, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, @KyStateU is in lockdown status. The university is working with emergency personnel to evaluate the situation. University operations will be suspended until further notice & campus entry limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/FxaJKnV1fu— Kentucky State U. (@KyStateU) February 1, 2022
Students and staff were instructed to attend class virtually. Entry to the campus was limited and operations were briefly suspended.
The lockdown was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. following a search of all campus facilities, according to an email from the school.
"University Police, local and state law enforcement agencies searched all campus facilities and have issued an all-clear," the email stated. "The shelter-in-place is lifted and it is now safe to return to campus."
Virtual classes remain authorized for Tuesday, and employees should report to work. The campus will resume normal operations on Wednesday.
In response to the many threats, the FBI released a statement Tuesday afternoon:
“Law enforcement officials throughout the area responded to a bomb threat received by Kentucky State University and have determined the scene to be safe. The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country, and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any additional threats. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”
Below are the other HBCUs nationwide that received threats Tuesday:
Coppin State University
Someone called the Baltimore university and said there was a bomb on campus, Coppin State spokesperson Angela Galeano told CNN.
The threat was immediately reported to campus police, Galeano said.
A message on the university's website said all classes would be online Tuesday.
"If you are on campus, please, shelter in place, and wait for further instructions," the message said. "Emergency officials are evaluating the campus and we will provide updates, as soon as possible."
Mississippi Valley State University
The university said a bomb threat was received through its guardhouse early Tuesday morning.
"MVSU is currently on lockdown, and campus police are conducting a complete investigation," a university Facebook post reads.
"School officials are working with local emergency personnel to investigate and determine the extent of the threat."
Classes will be remote Tuesday, and the university is asking all on-campus students to stay in their residence halls. Only essential staff will be allowed on campus, MVSU said.
Morgan State University
"Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation," the university in Baltimore tweeted Tuesday morning.
"Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework," Morgan State added.
"Essential employees will be contacted by their supervisor with additional direction."
Morgan State professor Jason Johnson acknowledged the disturbing start to Black History Month. "Over half a dozen HBCUs have received these threats in the last few weeks. Not exactly how you want #Blackhistorymonth2022 to begin," Johnson tweeted Tuesday.
Alcorn State University
The university in Lorman, Mississippi, received "an anonymous bomb threat," Alcorn State posted on its website Tuesday.
"We are advising all students to shelter in place," the message said. "Faculty and staff should not report to work until further notice."
Tougaloo College
The college in Tougaloo, Mississippi, also received a bomb threat, according to a message on its website.
"Due to today's bomb threat, the campus will operate virtually," the message said.
"Although the campus has been cleared, for safety precautions, there will be no in-person classes/activities, and employees and students should not commute to the campus. All faculty and staff will work remotely today."
Jackson State University
"Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m.," the university in Mississippi tweeted Tuesday.
"The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued."
Fort Valley State University
The university in Fort Valley, Georgia, is on lockdown after receiving notice of a bomb threat, FVSU tweeted Tuesday.
"Law enforcement is investigating. Campus is currently on lockdown. Residential students remain in dorms," the university said. "Non-residential students and staff should NOT report to campus until further notice. Campus operations are suspended for the day."
Howard University
The university in Washington, DC, has responded to bomb threats for a second day in a row.
"The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Howard University Department of Police have issued an 'ALL CLEAR' in the investigation of a bomb threat made this morning at approximately 2:55 a.m." Howard University tweeted Tuesday morning that,
"The Shelter-In-Place directive has been lifted."
On January 5, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats. Nothing was found on any of the campuses that received threats, university officials said.
Xavier University
The university in New Orleans is working with authorities after receiving a bomb threat, Xavier tweeted Tuesday morning.
"Campus will be remote until 12 p.m. today. Residential students should stay in their rooms until further notice," the university tweeted. "Continue to monitor official university channels."
University of the District of Columbia
A bomb threat was made around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on the Van Ness campus, the university said.
Authorities investigated and issued an "all clear" later Tuesday morning, the University of DC tweeted.
The campus is now open.
Spelman College
The college in Atlanta received a bomb threat overnight, CNN affiliate WGCL reported.
Atlanta police responded to Spelman around 3 a.m. Tuesday and an investigation was launched, WGCL reported. Atlanta police have since turned the case back over to campus police.
Edward Waters University
"Effective immediately, all in person activities, classes and operations including all meetings and athletic practices are cancelled until further notice," the university in Jacksonville, Florida, tweeted early Tuesday morning.
"The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been notified and is on campus investigating this matter. Please stay tuned to the EWU website, email and social media accounts for more information as it becomes available."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.