LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shana Morales takes pride in her home and had big plans for its future.
"I wanted both my bathrooms to be remodeled and my kitchen to be updated too," Morales said.
She thought she found the perfect company to tackle the work back in August. It's called 3 Day Remodeling.
Morales said it wasn't long after she handed the company more than $22,000 that she realized she made a terrible mistake.
"I've realized now that they're just big scam artists," she said. "They're liars."
Pictures show disconnected nozzles and holes in the wall. Morales said that's the extent of the work done. She isn't alone in the predicament.
More than 30 online complaints were filed in 12 months with Louisville's Better Business Bureau about 3 Day Remodeling. Bruce Gadansky from the BBB said the owners have been on his organization's radar for a while.
"The owners of this company were also involved with another company that had a checkered history on it," he said.
Morales has looked into legal options but said that process would probably cost her more than it's worth.
"There's not laws in place to stop these kind of people," Morales said.
Still, she wishes there was some way to bring the company to justice.
WDRB News attempted to contact the managers of 3 Day Remodeling by phone and by knocking on the company's door. They didn't answer the door or the phone calls.
If you're getting ready for a home improvement project and want to avoid shoddy work, the BBB recommends the following: read the contract front to back, never pay the entire bill upfront and ask contractors for references.
