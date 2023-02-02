LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of Breonna Taylor says she's shocked officers are still putting black people in harm's way after everything the country has seen in the past two years.
"With everything that's going on, I can't believe officers are still choosing to behave in this manner," Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, told reporters Wednesday. "I think with everything that's happened, you would want to be on your best behavior and make sure everyone around you is doing the same thing."
Palmer was invited to attend the funeral for Tyre Nichols. She says the whole incident brings back a lot of emotions for her, especially because Nichols and Taylor were the same age and suffered the same fate.
Nichols died after five Memphis police officers beat him after pulling him over for a traffic stop at the beginning of the month.
Taylor was shot six times by Louisville Metro Police on March 13, 2020. Police raided the 26-year-old's apartment on Springfield Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park while serving a warrant in pursuit of money and drugs involving Jamarcus Glover, who was at the center of a narcotics probe.
When police knocked down the door of the apartment, Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot, hitting former LMPD officer Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. Police responded with 32 shots, and Taylor died at the scene.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.