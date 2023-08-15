LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon after colliding with an SUV near Fern Creek.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to a stretch of Bardstown Road near Wildwood Country Club. Their investigation found an SUV was pulling out onto Bardstown Road when the driver pulled right into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
They collided, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV remained on scene and was transported to an area hospital. He's expected to survive.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
