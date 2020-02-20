LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The church was packed at St. Raphael the Archangel Thursday morning as friends and loved ones gathered to remember a mother and daughter who were killed in a crash near St. Louis.
The funeral was for Carrie McCaw and her 12-year-old daughter, Kacey.
The love and admiration for the McCaw family was apparent on the faces of those in attendance. Representatives of the church, Assumption High School and the volleyball community recognized Carrie's involvement in their activities.
Carrie was a star player at Syracuse University and became involved with KIVA in Louisville, where daughter Kacey played on an elite team for 12-year-olds.
On Thursday, through many understandable tears, their friends and family held a celebration of their lives and of their faith.
"Now we know that Kacey and Carrie were attached at the hip, and how beautiful it is that they lay side-by-side, now and until eternity always together," said Reverend Shayne Duvall, the pastor at St. Raphael the Archangel. "And it, again, was both Kacey and Carrie who knew who Jesus Christ was. They lived it. They practiced it. They believed in him and we must do the same."
A former teammate of Carrie's said she had the brightest smile in any room. She leaves behind husband David and three other children.
That accident near St Louis also claimed the lives of Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter, Ryann. Visitation for the Prathers is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Christian Church.
Their family has asked that there be no media coverage of that service, and WDRB is respecting their wishes.
Lesley was a volleyball standout at the University of Louisville, a firefighter, and also a volleyball coach at KIVA. Her daughter Ryann played on the same elite team for 12-year-olds as Kacey McCaw.
Lesley also leaves behind a husband, Justin, and three children.
