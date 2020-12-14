LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keystone Cinema in Mt. Washington, Kentucky is closing its doors permanently due to the financial impact of COVID-19.
In a written statement, the theater says the Mt. Washington location has been sold and will not reopen as a theater.
Keystone said, "The short-term impact of the pandemic and more importantly, the extreme changes in the business model of theatrical exhibition will cause a large percentage of movie screens to permanently go dark in the coming months across the USA."
The theater says it is still planning on reopening its Bardstown location in 2021.
