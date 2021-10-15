LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Firefighters and police in Spencer County are investigating multiple suspicious fires in the town of Mount Eden.
The Mount Eden and Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Department were called just after 3:00 a.m. Friday on the report of a fire.
Firefighters arrived to four separate fires involving cars, RVs, and a house along Van Buren Road.
Firefighters say no one was hurt.
Mount Eden is small community about half-way between Taylorsville and Lawrenceburg.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 477-3200.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.