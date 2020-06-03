LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As protests for racial justice continue, some Louisville residents are taking inspiration from a mural honoring David McAtee, a black man who was shot by state or local officials Sunday.
A mural of McAtee, on the side of The Limbo Tiki Bar & Lounge at Fourth and Chestnut streets, is drawing visitors, many of whom are taking photos of the artwork.
Charles Thompson, who visited the mural, said people are finding lots of ways to show solidarity.
“I think that this is a representation of the way people feel right now,” he said.
McAtee was shot and killed Sunday. Police body cameras were not on during the shooting but Louisville Metro Police Department has released some surveillance video. Police said officers and National Guard members returned fire after being shot at. As yet it is unclear who shot McAtee. Kentucky State Police and the FBI are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.