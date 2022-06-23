LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An American rock band formed in Louisville won't be able to play for its hometown this weekend.
My Morning Jacket planned to play at Iroquois Amphitheater on June 24 and at Waterfront Park on June 25, the band's first live dates in Louisville in six years.
The band's vocalist and guitarist Jim James tested positive for COVID-19.
"This is upsetting for everybody involved and we are deeply sorry to everyone who made plans to come see us from near and afar," the band posted on Facebook. "We have been vigilant about staying safe and bubbled and have done everything we can do to protect ourselves from infection during this time."
My Morning Jacket plans for future dates at Iroquois Amphitheater and Waterfront Park. Refunds are available for the concerts at the point of purchase.
The stop in Louisville was part of My Morning Jacket's U.S. headline tour.
