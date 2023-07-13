LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Emergency Medical Services Memorial traveled thousands of miles and made a stop in Louisville.
Local first responders gathered at Norton Health Care Transport at Bowman Field on Thursday to honor paramedics who have died in the line of duty.
"Please know what you do matters to someone, your commitment is recognized by many, your service is extraordinary and your sacrifices will always be remembered," Jana Williams, president of the National EMS Memorial Service, said.
There are 59 names of line the National EMS memorial, four are from Kentucky. These people gave the ultimate sacrifice last year.
An ambulance made a stop in Louisville as part of a cross-country journey to honor those lives lost.
It's traveling 6,800 miles in 28 days through 25 states.
It started in California and made stops in areas where there may be clusters of families who are mourning the loss of a loved one.
The trip will end next weekend in Washington, D.C. where they will unveil the the Tree of Life to kickoff the National EMS Weekend of Honor.
"Our EMS colleagues are also hurting," Williams said. "Many want to pay their respects to their colleagues, but they can't leave their jurisdictions or their communities behind, and we understand that this takes a toll, so bringing this out to them can be helpful in healing for them as well."
The next stop is Columbus, Ohio.
