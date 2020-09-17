LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon’s CEO said the company may open as many as 1,500 small warehouses in suburban areas across the country to deliver packages even faster.
Jeff Bezos said the new, smaller warehouses would enhance the company’s transportation capabilities.
The e-commerce giant has seen a spike in demand during the pandemic but at times has struggled to keep up. At some points during the pandemic, Amazon has prioritized items such as groceries and toilet paper but delayed shipments of nonessential goods.
The company also said it would not take over spaces at abandoned department stores.
