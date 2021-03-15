cheez it giveaway 3-15-21.JPG

Cheez-It is giving away one of three "Spring Break-In-A-Box" experiences inspired by the brand’s three Grooves crackers flavors. (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

(FOX NEWS) -- With many Americans avoiding spring break travel because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cheez-It wants to deliver a spring break experience directly to someone’s door for a new promotion.

Earlier this week, Cheez-It launched its "Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-In-A-Box" sweepstakes, which promises to deliver "all the benefits a spring break vacation provides" to the winner.

According to the announcement, the winner will get to choose one of three experiences -- for the winner and up to five friends -- inspired by Cheez-Its Grooves cracker flavors: Sharp White Cheddar, Zesty Cheddar Ranch and Scorchin’ Cheddar.

Each of the experiences includes a hot tub, DJ, gaming simulator experience and food station, all based on different themes, according to the official rules.

The "Scorchin’ Island Break" experience will include a surf simulator, the "Zesty Dude Ranch Break" will include a bull-riding game and the "Peak White Cheddar Break" will include a snowboarding simulator.

Aside from the spring break experience, the winner will also receive a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves, the announcement said.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from a one-of-a-kind snack," Jeff Delonis, Cheez-It’s senior director of marketing, said in a statement.

To enter, fans can share what experience they would choose on Twitter using the hashtag #GroovesBreakEntry, along with the hashtag for their preferred experience: #ScorchinIsland, #ZestyDudeRanch, or #PeakWhiteCheddar, the announcement said.

The deadline to enter is March 26 and the winner will have until May 15 to use the experience, according to the official rules.

Cheez-It isn’t the only company to offer a spring break getaway this year.

Earlier this month, Natural Light announced a social media contest to give away a free trip to East Sister Rock Island in Marathon Key, Florida, as a way to celebrate the launch of its new Pineapple Lemonade Naturdays beer.

