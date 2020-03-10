FILE - This April 13, 2012 file photo shows festivalgoers running toward the main stage at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. The Coachella music festival in Southern California has been postponed amid virus concerns. The festival is organized by concert promoter Goldenvoice, which released a statement Tuesday saying it will be rescheduled for two weekends in October. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)