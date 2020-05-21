LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everybody has a little more hand sanitizer around these days, and fire officials are warning people that it's flammable.
A fire department in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, issued the warning on Facebook after it responded to an exploded bottle in a car.
"By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle ... can lead to disaster," the Western Lakes Fire District said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.