(FOX NEWS) -- Fake cobwebs and some other spooky, outdoor Halloween decorations meant as harmless fun can do real damage to wildlife.
Halloween spending has skyrocketed in recent years, and the National Retail Federation says Americans are expected to spend $2.7 billion on Halloween decorations this year.
Wildlife organizations say they also have seen an increase in animal visits to local rehabilitation centers for injuries related to the outdoor holiday decorations.
"The fake cobwebs are of particular concern," said Lisa Bloch, director of communications for the Marin Humane in Novato, Calif. When they're strung across bushes and trees, "wildlife can easily get stuck in these webs."
The fake webs can trap animals, said Alison Hermance of WildCare, a nonprofit wildlife hospital and nature education center in San Rafael, Calif. Birds caught in them can damage their wings and claws. Chipmunks and other low-to the-ground rodents can also get caught and damage their paws.
If you observe an animal in trouble, always call a wildlife center before intervening, Bloch said.
Halloween lights and other items that dangle also can pose problems for wildlife. Deer and elk can get holiday lights, netting, clothing and other materials stuck in their antlers, said Jason Clay of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Denver office.
"We see it every year," he said.
