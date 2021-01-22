(FOX NEWS) -- Hank Aaron, one of the baseball's all-time great home run hitters, has died. He was 86.
CBS 46 and FOX 5 Atlanta were among those that first reported Aaron's death Friday. His daughter told WSB-TV of her father's passing.
Aaron played in the majors for 23 years from 1954 to 1976. He played for the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves and finished his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Aside from being a 25-time All-Star, an MVP and a three-time Gold Glove, Aaron ended his career as Major League Baseball's all-time home run leader with 755. He had taken the crown from New York Yankees great Babe Ruth and later lost it to San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds.
Aaron still holds the all-time record for RBI with 2,297.
Aaron started his career in 1951 in the Negro Leagues with the Indianapolis Clowns. He played for three months before receiving offers from the Giants and the Braves of the major leagues.
According to the book "Batting Around," Aaron said the Braves offered him $50 more than the Giants which was the "only thing that kept Willie Mays and me from being teammates." He made his debut with the Braves at 23 in 1954 and won an MVP award by his fourth season.
He hit more than 40 home runs eight times in his career. He would break Ruth's record on April 8, 1974, with legendary broadcaster Vin Scully calling the game. Scully invoked the racial tension of the time in his call.
"What a marvelous moment for baseball; what a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron. And for the first time in a long time, that poker face in Aaron shows the tremendous strain and relief of what it must have been like to live with for the past several months," Scully said.
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982, picking up more than 97% of the vote.
The details behind Aaron's death were unclear. He had just received his COVID vaccine earlier this month and called on Black Americans to get their shots when it becomes available.
"I don't have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. ... It's just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country," he told The Associated Press.
Here is a look at the life of Baseball Hall of Fame player Hank Aaron.
Personal
Birth date: February 5, 1934
Birth place: Mobile, Alabama
Birth name: Henry Louis Aaron
Father: Herbert Aaron
Mother: Estella (Pritchett) Aaron
Marriages: Billye Williams (1973-present); Barbara Lucas (1953-1971, divorced)
Children: with Billye Williams: adopted her daughter, Ceci; with Barbara Lucas: Dorinda, twins Lary and Gary (Gary died in the hospital), Hank Jr., Gaile
Other Facts
Statistics in his 23-season career include 3,771 hits, 755 home runs and a batting average of .305.
Selected for 25 Major League Baseball All-Star games.
Nicknamed "Hammerin' Hank."
The Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers have both retired his jersey number, 44.
His brother, Tommie, was also a MLB player.
Winner of three Gold Glove awards.
Timeline
1951 - Begins playing for the Negro American League’s Indianapolis Clowns.
April 13, 1954 - Makes his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Braves.
1954-1965 - Plays for the Milwaukee Braves.
April 23, 1954 - Hits his first Major League home run when the Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals.
1957 - The Milwaukee Braves win the World Series. Aaron is named National League MVP.
1966 - The Milwaukee Braves become the Atlanta Braves.
1966-1974 - Plays for the Atlanta Braves.
April 8, 1974 - Breaks Babe Ruth’s record with his 715th home run during a home game.
1974-1976 - Plays for the Milwaukee Brewers.
July 20, 1976 - Hits his final home run (755).
October 3, 1976 - Plays his final game.
1976-1989 - Becomes director of player development for the Atlanta Braves.
August 1, 1982 - Is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
1989-present - Senior vice president of the Atlanta Braves.
1995 - Founds the 755 Restaurant Corporation, which operates multiple fast food franchises in Georgia.
1999 - In honor of the 25th anniversary of his home run record, MLB announces the creation of the Hank Aaron Award, to be given to the best overall hitter in each league.
2002 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
August 7, 2007 - Barry Bonds, of the San Francisco Giants, surpasses Aaron’s record with 756 home runs.
April 25, 2009 - The permanent exhibit, Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream, opens at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. There are only two exhibits that honor a single player; the other is for Babe Ruth.
February 13, 2010 - Is inducted as a Georgia Trustee by the Georgia Historical Society.
April 14, 2010 - The Hank Aaron Childhood Home & Museum opens in Mobile, Alabama.
February 2014 - The Atlanta Braves announce they will honor the 40th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s then-record 715th home run by wearing commemorative patches on the sleeves of their uniforms during the season.
January 14, 2016 - Is presented with the Order of the Rising Sun, one of Japan’s highest honors, for his work with the World Children’s Baseball Fair.
January 12, 2017 - The Atlanta Braves announce that their new stadium, SunTrust Park, will feature a bronze statue of Aaron, along with other decorations to honor his career. An older statue of him at the Braves’ former ballpark, Turner Field, will remain at the site rather than moving to the new venue.
