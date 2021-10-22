(FOX NEWS) -- An Illinois mother was fatally injured by a stray bullet Sunday night while she was preparing her 7-month-old daughter for bed and reading the baby the Bible, a report said.
Melanie Yates, a 23-year-old registered nurse, was shot in the head at around 9 p.m. while inside her home in Zion, Illinois, according to Fox 32 Chicago. She died the following day at a nearby hospital.
"For my daughter to be shot in the head, she's reading the Bible to her youngest 7-month-old daughter, getting ready for bed," Lam Calderon, Yates' mother, said. "It's unreal."
She leaves behind her husband and two young children, the Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported.
Zion police told the station that shell casings were discovered in the area. Authorities have not identified a suspect.
HEARTBREAKING: 23-year-old Melanie Yates was inside her suburban home Sunday night reading the Bible to her 7-month-old daughter when she was struck by a stray bullet. She later died at the hospital. https://t.co/nSsV9OOXpt— FOX 32 News (@fox32news) October 22, 2021
"Everybody who knew Lanie knows she loved Jesus Christ with every fiber of her being. There is no doubt whatsoever that she is in heaven at this very moment. But we on earth miss her very dearly," Stephan Calderon, the brother, told the paper.
A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $75,000.