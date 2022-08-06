(FOX NEWS) -- Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone their separate ways after nine months together.
A source told E! News Kardashian and Davidson still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but their schedules and the long distance "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
The source clarified with the outlet that this does not mean Kardashian and Kanye West will be reigniting their relationship.
Davidson and Kardashian first sparked romance rumors in October after they were spotted enjoying time with friends at Knott's Scary Farm Halloween weekend. The outing happened weeks after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live."
By November, the two reportedly had begun dating.
Earlier this year, Kardashian confirmed Davidson had gotten her name branded on his chest. Davidson sent fans into a tizzy in March when a selfie he sent to Kardashian’s estranged husband appeared to show the name "Kim" inked on his chest.
"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me]," Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding."
In addition to the branding, the comedian also has a tattoo that says "My girl is a lawyer," which Kardashian confessed was her favorite.
In July, the "Saturday Night Live" star appeared in the trailer for the second season of Hulu's "Kardashians."
The "Skims" founder referred to Davidson as her boyfriend in the trailer and asked the comedian if he wanted to shower with her.
"Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Kardashian asked Davidson in the trailer while Khloe Kardashian looks on surprised. In the footage, Davidson threw his phone up and quickly followed Kardashian.
Following the release of the trailer, Kardashian shared a series of photos of herself with Davidson to Instagram. She captioned the photos, in which she shared some PDA with a shirtless Davidson, with a tongue out, winking emoji.
Before dating Davidson, Kim was married to West for nearly seven years. The reality TV star filed for divorce in February 2021. The couple share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The "Yeezy" founder was outspoken in the past about his disapproval of Davidson and even made a diss track with rapper The Game titled "Eazy."
In the track, West raps, "God saved me from that crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a--."
The news of Kardashian and Davidson's split comes on the heels of reports that the fourth lawyer on West's divorce team quit Friday. Us Weekly reported that a Los Angles court granted a motion that Samantha Spector be removed from the case. A reason has not yet been shared.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.