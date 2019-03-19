LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nevada boy with autism had an unforgettable prom night when he was crowned prom king.
The touching moment was caught on camera as fellow students cheered when Edgar was announced as prom king. He was crowned amid chants of "Edgar! Edgar! Edgar! Edgar!"
Another student stepped down from the honor, requesting that Edgar take his place.
The room lit up with smiles and phones as the newly crowned king and queen took to the dance floor.
