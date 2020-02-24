(CNN) -- When you go to tear down a house, it's probably a good idea to triple check the address.
That's what one Texas company is learning after it demolished the wrong house.
A crew tore down a 97-year-old house on the same street as the one that was actually supposed to be demolished.
The company's owner said the home didn't have any numbers on it — and if there were numbers on the curb, they were covered by water and debris from recent rain.
Workers saw the house was empty, had no plumbing or electrical, was missing a foundation and had no gas meter.
So they figured it was the right place.
Some neighbors, including David Walkington, suspected something was off.
"I got a call from my neighbor who lived across the alley and said they're tearing down a perfectly good house, ‘Do you know what's going on?’ and then he sent me the picture," he said.
Neighbor Zach Basich said he pulled up just as the bulldozer and wrecking crew were leaving.
“Didn't think much of it, just thought another permanent demolition in the neighborhood,” he said.
A California man owned the home. He had inherited it from a friend who died three years ago. The owner had been planning on renovating the home.
The owner said he wants to be compensated for the home’s actual value — and its sentimental value.
