SUMMERTOWN, Tenn., (AP/WDRB) -- The Tennessee haunted house that promises an extreme experience that can last up to 10 hours is apparently too scary for some fright-seekers: A change.org petition is calling for the venture to be halted.
Participants in the McKamey Manor experiences in Summertown, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, have to be medically cleared by a doctor, pass a drug test and sign a 40-page waiver.
Owner Russ McKamey offers thousands of dollars to anyone who completes the tour but said no one ever has. He records each tour on video — for his own protection, he says — and then posts them online, showing participants quitting in humiliation.
However, Frankie Towery, who started the change.org petition, wrote that the experience is not a haunted house but a “torture chamber under disguise” that “needs to be shut down.” His post also claims that the owner selects participants he believes are sure to fail the challenge.
As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, more than 66,000 people had signed the petition.
